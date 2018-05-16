Zombieland 2 Is Happening, Scheduled For October 2019

We're finally getting a sequel to Zombieland!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

For the last 9 years, we've been hearing rumor after rumor that Zombieland was getting a follow up film. Just when we were about to give up hope, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick confined that the sequel is happening and with the original cast! While keeping kind of coy about the whole thing, Wernick said...

"We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland. Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2. The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of '19 release. With the original cast, by the way."

Reese and Wernick know more than they're letting on about the film, but it appears they aren't really allowed to talk about it just yet.

As of right now, there is no plot available to the public. The film hasn't exactly gotten a green light just yet. However, Zombieland 2 does appear on IMDB.com! And it mentions there is a script!

