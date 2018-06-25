Zsa Zsa The Bulldog Named The World's Ugliest Dog

All dogs are winners in our book, but one particular pup stood out above all the rest at this year's World's Ugliest Dog contest.

Yes, there is an official World's Ugliest Dog contest, and yes, it might be a little mean, but the doggies who win take home $1,500, so it's not all bad. This year, the first place trophy went to Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old English Bulldog with an adorable scrunch face and a MASSIVE tongue that just sort of dangles there.

Woof. Meet Zsa Zsa the 2018 winner of the World's Ugliest Dog competition.

Meet Zsa Zsa the 2018 winner of the World's Ugliest Dog competition.

The doggos in this year's contest flaunted their hairless bodies and lolling tongues and included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin, and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

The contest is currently in its 30th year. That means 30 different ugly but still beautiful dogs!

