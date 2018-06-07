Fort Worth's Juneteenth Celebration Is Bigger & Better For 2018

Juneteenth is coming up - and this year, Fort Worth's annual celebration is bigger than ever.

If you're new to this part of the country, the 19th day of June marks the date in 1865 that news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas. And even though the exact day is still more than a week away, the observances actually start early.

For years, Fort Worth's celebration has been the work of Opal Lee - a retired 3rd Grade teacher who does anything but act like she's retired. Now well into her 90s, Miss Opal is a force of nature - and her grand-daughter Dione Sims joined us for a few minutes to talk about all the festivities. Music, crafts, fun for the family, and even a big barbecue cookoff.

It's a uniquely Texas occasion, and you can find all the details right HERE.