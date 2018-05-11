John Stamos Introduces Newborn Son To "Full House" Costars Bob Saget And Lori Loughlin

John Stamos became a father for the first time April 10th when his wife, Caitlin McHugh, gave birth to their son Billy.

Now a month old, Stamos felt it was time Billy was introduced to his father's other family. Wearing a completely awesome "Jesse And The Rippers" onesie Stamos introduced Billy to his longtime costars of Full House and Fuller House Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin. Stamos posted the adorable meeting on Instagram captioning the pic, "The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins."

Saget later shared the photo on his own Instagram writing, "So much love John. Most beautiful boy and Mommy & Daddy ever. So proud to be a new Uncle/Tin Man, my brother."

Via People