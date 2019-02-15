Journey To Release “Frontiers” And “Escape” Live Album From 2017 Tour

In early 2017, Journey played a special show at Tokyo’s Budokan in Japan that saw the band play the entirety of their 1981 album Escape, and 1983 album Frontiers.

Now, the band as announced a special live CD/DVD recording of the show, in a special combo pack titled Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers.

Video of Journey - Live In Japan 2017 Escape + Frontiers (Trailer)

Guitarist Neal Schon told Rolling Stone, “There’s a few songs I don’t even recall playing, like [the Frontiers track] 'Troubled Child.' Digging back into that stuff has been a lot of fun.”

Journey was asked to play the two albums at the request of Japanese concert promoter Mr. Udo, who was celebrating his 50th anniversary in the business.

Via Rolling Stone