June 9th Storm Toppled 600+ Trees in Dallas Parks
June 21, 2019
The Dallas Morning News reports that this month’s ferocious storm downed more than 600 trees in public parks – about 1/3 of them were around White Rock Lake.
Some were absolutely huge, with the biggest measuring more than 60 inches in girth!
Parks & Rec director Willis Winters said park damage is “the worst anyone in the department can remember.”
Replacement cost? $1.25 million.
How long to replace? Three to four years.
More on the story here at dallasnews.com.