June 9th Storm Toppled 600+ Trees in Dallas Parks

The Dallas Morning News reports that this month’s ferocious storm downed more than 600 trees in public parks – about 1/3 of them were around White Rock Lake.

Some were absolutely huge, with the biggest measuring more than 60 inches in girth!

Parks & Rec director Willis Winters said park damage is “the worst anyone in the department can remember.”

Replacement cost? $1.25 million.

How long to replace? Three to four years.

More on the story here at dallasnews.com.