(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“Jurassic Park’s” Sam Neill Has Become Best Friends With A Duck

June 24, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Shows

Actor Sam Neill, best known for his role of Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, now owns a vineyard in New Zealand.

Neill recently delighted the internet with an adorable video of Charlie, a duck who lives on his vineyard that has grown quite close to Neill.  

Charlie was trying to swim to greet Neill, but encountered a giant block of ice impeding his path. Still, that ice was not going to stop Charlie from seeing his friend!

Neill’s relationship with Charlie goes back some two years now.  In April, Neill posted a sweet video that showed just how comfortable the two are with each other.

Via Irish Examiner

Tags: 
Sam Neill
Jurassic Park
Animals
duck
Charlie
Video
pet
Sweet
funny
Vineyard
Wildlife

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes