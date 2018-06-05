Kate Spade Found Dead In Her New York Apartment

According to NBC New York, Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment late Tuesday morning.

New York officers say that a staff member found Spade hanged from a red scarf. Police didn't confirm the identity of the body, but sources say that the body does belong to Spade. Investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

A note was found in her apartment though we don't know what the note contained as of now. People and celebrities took to Twitter to give thoughts and prayers to the fashion icon.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Poor @katespadeny to be in so much pain. Success doesn’t make you happy. True love & peace does. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 5, 2018

NBC New York