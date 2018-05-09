Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Are Back For Bill & Ted 3

We like nostalgia. We love reunions. So why not get the band Wyld Stallions back together? Ladies and gents, Bill & Ted are back for a third movie.

It may be 27 years later, but Bill & Ted are back...to face the music. That's also the title of the movie. Yes, they're still friends. Only now, they're dads too. The storyline will revolve around their music and a visitor from the future who tells the duo that their song "can save life as we know it."

Perhaps the greatest news of all, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles ad Bill & Ted!!!

No word just yet on a release date, but IMDB says the film is currently in preproduction.