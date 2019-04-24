KeanuCon Is The World's First Film Festival Dedicated To Keanu Reeves

For far too long, the world has existed without a festival dedicated to the films of Keanu Reeves.

Thankfully, the world no longer has that problem.

KeanuCon is the world's first film festival dedicated solely to the 54-year-old Reeves, and is the creation of Matchbox Cineclub, the independent exhibitor behind Cage-A-Rama, which similarly paid tribute to the works of Nicolas Cage.

The festival takes place over the final weekend of April and will screen various films throughout Reeves' career. The festival also lists a presentation from"Wyld Stallyns live," which of course is a nod to the band formed by Bill and Ted in Bill & Ted. Unfortunately, the first (and hopefully not the last) KeanuCon will not be in America, but at the Centre For Contemporary Art in Glasgow, Scotland.

The full list of films screened and scheduled events at KeanuCon include:

One Step Away (Robert Fortier, 1985)

Permanent Record (Marisa Silver, 1988)

My Own Private Idaho (Gus Van Sant, 1991)

Speed (Jan de Bont, 1994)

The Matrix (Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, 1999)

John Wick (Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, 2014)

Man Of Tai Chi (Keanu Reeves, 2013)

Constantine (Francis Lawrence, 2005)

Challenge Death with Dice Roll Cafe

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Stephen Herek, 1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (Peter Hewitt, 1991)

Wyld Stallyns Live

Destination Wedding (Victor Levin, 2019)

Via The AV Club