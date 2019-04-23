kelly_clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Ruined Easter For Her Kids

April 23, 2019

Did Kelly Clarkson just ruin Easter for every parent??? OR give proper cred to parents everywhere?

Kelly Clarkson’s mom came over Easter Sunday and asked her grandchildren “what did the Easter Bunny bring you?” to which Kelly responded “Wait what?!?!?!”

Kelly wants you to know that there’s a LOT of hard work that goes into being mom on Easter and they should get the credit where credit is due!

SOOOOO…are you Team Kelly? OR Team Easter Bunny?

 

 

