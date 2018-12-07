Kevin Harts Steps Down As Oscars Host After Past Controversial Tweets Surface

Three days ago, comedian Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 91st Academy Awards. Yesterday, Hart stepped down from what he called an "opportunity of a lifetime."

Old tweets of Hart's from 2010 that have been accused of being homophobic recently surfaced, prompting the decision made the Academy to issue an ultimatum to Hart, apologize or step down as host. Obviously, Hart chose the latter. He would eventually issue an apology.

He explained on Instagram that these old tweets have surfaced before, and he's addressed them before saying, "I chose to pass, I passed on the apology. Reason why I passed is because I've addressed this several times. This is not the first time this has come up. I've addressed it. I've spoken on it . I've said where the rights and wrongs were. I've said who I am now versus who I was then. I've done it. I've done it."

Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Eichner were among the most notable to call Hart out, with Curtis taking issue to Hart saying all he does is "spread positivity."

Homophobia is not positivity. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 7, 2018

Wow. Just...wow. Does he realize he signed up to host the OSCARS? You wanna tweet “jokes” about gay bashing your own son I guess that’s your choice but at the very least, KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE!!! https://t.co/ztauMLKu5M — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 7, 2018

After refusing to intially apologize, despite the ultimatum from the Academy, Hart stepped down from his role as host, and eventually issued an apology to the LGBTQ community saying, "I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Eichner plauded Hart's apology and decision to step down as host.

I’m no saint. We just wanted a little understanding, a little explanation. Apologies are tough - they leave you vulnerable. Toxic masculinity is real. I deal with it in my own way too. So on that note, I appreciate @KevinHart4real apologizing. And apology accepted. That’s all. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 7, 2018

Well, guess the Academy has a little more work to do.

