Another Day, Another Kim Kardashian Butt Pic

That's definitely a wedgie. A far more glamorous wedgie that the rest of us, but still a wedge nonetheless.

Kim Kardashian is back at it, flaunting her booty all over the intrawebs. Now the real question, what exactly is she trying to sell us. The Yeezy sneakers or those undies? While this is a great ad for a pair of sexy shoes...those panties don't look very comfy, at least from a woman's perspective.

PHOTO @RICHARDKERNSTUDIO

AD pic.twitter.com/vqDDPXVoDD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 14, 2018

That's a lot of excess fabric up in there. Only Kim Kardashian can make the wedgie hot.