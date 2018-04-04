KLUV World Tour: Thanksgiving In London

November is a perfect time to visit England; not too cold, not to crowded and plenty to see and do. Take advantage of these remarkable prices, the airfares alone to London can approach $2k, so we are really proud of the rates we’ve been able to obtain for this trip, thanks once again to American Airlines & Trafalgar Tours.

Join us November 18th through November 24th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is...

$2199 - Per person based on double/triple occupancy

$2999 - Per person based on single occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

Roundtrip air from DFW

5 nights with first class hotel accommodations

Roundtrip transfers from airport to hotel

Luxury motorcoach for day tour

Breakfast each morning

Taxes

Audio headsets for in depth sightseeing

The price does not include...