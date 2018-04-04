London

KLUV World Tour: Thanksgiving In London

April 4, 2018

November is a perfect time to visit England; not too cold, not to crowded and plenty to see and do. Take advantage of these remarkable prices, the airfares alone to London  can approach $2k, so we are really proud of the rates we’ve been able to obtain for this trip, thanks once again to American Airlines & Trafalgar Tours.

Join us November 18th through November 24th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is...

  • $2199 - Per person based on double/triple occupancy
  • $2999 - Per person based on single occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes...

  • Roundtrip air from DFW
  • 5 nights with first class hotel accommodations
  • Roundtrip transfers from airport to hotel
  • Luxury motorcoach for day tour
  • Breakfast each morning
  • Taxes
  • Audio headsets for in depth sightseeing

The price does not include...

  • Meals other than stated in itinerary
  • Items of a purely personal nature
  • Optional excursions
  • Gratuities to guides and drivers
  • Airline baggage fees

Tags: 
thanksgiving
London
Trip
Vacation
Sharon Carr Travel