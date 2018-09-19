Watch the Trailer for New Horror Series 'Deadwax'

Talk about a killer record! A new horror series is on the way and it's all about a vinyl record that kills anyone who listens to it!

Deadwax is an upcoming television series from Shudder, a horror-focused streaming service, slated for eight, 15-minute episodes.

The story revolves around a vinyl record that drives whoever possesses it mad, and kills anyone who listens to it. Check out the chilling trailer below:

