(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kylie Minogue Breaks Down After Playing Festival She Missed 14 Years Ago Due To Cancer Diagnosis

July 1, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Shows

Kylie Minogue was meant to play the Glastonbury music festival in 2005.

Unfortunately, she had to pull out of the show due to her cancer diagnosis.

14 years later, she finally returned to the festival, and played the set she’s been waiting almost two decades for.  Minogue told the crowd during her set, “In 2005 I was meant to be here.  Circumstances meant that I did not make it.  I wished things were different - but life is what it is. We're all here in this moment.”

In 2005, Coldplay stepped in to cover after Minogue was forced to withdraw, so it only made sense she brought out Chris Martin for a duet all these years later.

 

Hopefully, there are plenty more festivals for Minogue in the future!

Via Billboard

Tags: 
Kylie Minogue
Glastonbury
festival
Emotional
Video
Music
Cancer

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes