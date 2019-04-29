Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Larry King Is Currently Recovering After Suffering From A Heart Attack

April 29, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
News

Last Thursday legendary talk show host Larry King suffered a heart attack. 

According to TMZ King had been having some breathing trouble over the last 6 months. King scheduled himself to be checked into the hospital on Thursday for an angiogram. While getting ready to go to the hospital he went into cardiac arrest. 

Doctors were able to perform an angioplasty. They opened up an artery that had collapsed and inserted several stents. A source tells People that King is “doing well” and that he technically suffered an angina, which mimics a heart attack.

King, 85, was put in the cardiac intensive care. He is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. 

 

Tags: 
Larry King
Heart Attack
Recovering

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes