Legendary Marvel Creator Stan Lee Threatens To Sue For "Hateful and Harmful" Allegations

TMZ reports legendary Marvel creator Stan Lee says he will no longer stand for what he claims are unsubstantiated reports of him being abused, which he says is "hateful and harmful" material.

In case you aren't familiar with Stan, he's also appeared in Marvel related TV and movies, often with brief cameos, since 1989.

Video of STAN LEE _ Every Stan Lee Cameo Ever (1989 - 2018) Marvel

When it comes to those responsible for publishing what Lee says are total inaccuracies, Lee says, "I'm gonna sue your ass off."

Stan is protective of his friends, especially those in the line of critical media fire that Lee feels is completely out of line.

Video of Stan Lee Denies Reports of Elder Abuse Threatens Legal Action

