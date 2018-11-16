christimas tree

Lighting Tree Ceremonies Begin Across DFW

November 16, 2018
For many nothing marks the start of the Christmas season like a tree lighting ceremony at your local downtown areas.

Well, many of them are ready to do just that! Lighting Tree ceremonies are being held all across Dallas Fort Worth and some of them start as early as this weekend!

Here's the list of the ceremonies being held so far to kick off the Christmas season:

1. Sundance Square in Fort Worth

  • Saturday, November 17th at 6 pm
  • Free
  • DETAILS

2. 'Home For The Holidays' at Southlake Town Square

  • Saturday, November 17th at 6 pm (festivities begin at 4:30 pm)
  • Free
  • DETAILS

3. 'Carol of Lights' at City Hall Grapevine

  • Monday, November 19th at 7 pm (festivities begin at 3 pm)
  • Free
  • DETAILS

4. Waxahachie Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting at the Courthouse Lawn in Waxahachie

  • Tuesday, November 27th at 6:30 pm
  • Free
  • DETAILS

5. Denton Holiday Festival at Downtown Denton Square

  • 110 W Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201
  • Friday, November 30th at 5:30 pm
  • Free
  • DETAILS

6. Merry Main Street in Frisco

  • Simpson Plaza
  • Saturday, December 1st at 5 pm
  • Free
  • DETAILS

Via VisitDFW

