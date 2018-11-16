Lighting Tree Ceremonies Begin Across DFW

For many nothing marks the start of the Christmas season like a tree lighting ceremony at your local downtown areas.

Well, many of them are ready to do just that! Lighting Tree ceremonies are being held all across Dallas Fort Worth and some of them start as early as this weekend!

Here's the list of the ceremonies being held so far to kick off the Christmas season:

1. Sundance Square in Fort Worth

Saturday, November 17th at 6 pm

Free

DETAILS

2. 'Home For The Holidays' at Southlake Town Square

Saturday, November 17th at 6 pm (festivities begin at 4:30 pm)

Free

DETAILS

3. 'Carol of Lights' at City Hall Grapevine

Monday, November 19th at 7 pm (festivities begin at 3 pm)

Free

DETAILS

4. Waxahachie Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting at the Courthouse Lawn in Waxahachie

Tuesday, November 27th at 6:30 pm

Free

DETAILS

5. Denton Holiday Festival at Downtown Denton Square

110 W Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201

Friday, November 30th at 5:30 pm

Free

DETAILS

6. Merry Main Street in Frisco

Simpson Plaza

Saturday, December 1st at 5 pm

Free

DETAILS

Via VisitDFW