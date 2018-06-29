Guns N' Roses

Alexandre Duro Dreamstimecom

Listen To Guns N' Roses' Early Piano "November Rain" Demo

By: Anthony Capobianco

June 29, 2018

As a part of their enormous Locked N' Loaded box set, Guns N' Roses have released a ten-minute recording of an early version of their hit song "November Rain," recorded in 1986 at Sound City.

The box set (available now) will include lots of unheard and unseen goodies that any hardcore Guns N' Roses fan will appreciate. The Locked N' Loaded box set will include a 96-page book with unreleased photos from Axl Rose's personal archive, 73 tracks (with 49 of them being unreleased tracks) on four CDs, a handmade 3D cross, the original album spread over two LPs, and much, much more!

Watch a trailer for the box set below:

Tags: 
Guns N' Roses
Locked N' Loaded
box set
reissue
Axl Rose

