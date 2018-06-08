Emoji Mask

Lottery Winner Hides Identity With Hilarious Emoji Mask

June 8, 2018
Lottery winners may be lucky, but most don't have much luck after winning.... Besides blowing all the money, lottery winners are often targeted by family, friends, and even strangers. The fear of theft is very real, and this lottery winner is well aware of the risk.

A Jamaican citizen won a multi-million lottery jackpot on May 11. N Gray won 180 million Jamaican dollars (over $1 million US) from the Super Lotto jackpot. Valuing privacy, Gary came up with a brilliant way to disguise her identity. She showed up to collect the massive check in a 'wink wink' emoji mask. 

Thanks to the clever mask, Gary can enjoy her fortune in peace...

