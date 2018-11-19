lyft riders

Lyft Will Offer $50K In Free Rides To Keep You Safe From Drunk Driving This Thanksgiving

November 19, 2018
If you're looking to have a little fun on Thanksgiving and by that we mean maybe get a little tipsy on that wine, here are some great news to keep you safe!

According to Lyft, 2017 saw a 35% increase in late night rides the night before Thanksgiving!

And this year, AAA predicts Thanksgiving will see the highest volume of travelers in a dozen years! (about 4.1 million Texans.)

But not to worry, Lyft says they are committed to reduce drinking and driving through the Ride Smart TX program and want to lend DFW a hand. Lyft will be providing $50,000 in free rides across the state.

Texans can claim their free Lyft ride (up to $10 off) HERE.

Or by applying RIDESMARTTHANKS in the Lyft app (offer valid November 21 through November 23 at 2am).

