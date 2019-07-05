Malfunction Caused Fireworks To Go Off All At Once, Starting A Grass Fire In Kyle Texas

July 5, 2019
Firework shows haven’t really changed since the 1980s; the location isn’t always the same, but the beauty of seeing the colorful night sky never gets old. 

The city of Kyle, Texas had to cancel their fireworks display midway through the show. About 10 minutes into the main event, a malfunction occurred and all the fireworks went off at the same time causing a grass fire.

Luckily firefighters were able to put it out rather quickly. City spokeswoman Kim Hilsenbeck said no one was injured, aside from the burnt grass the incident did not cause any structural damage. The city is not sure what caused the accidental explosion. 

A nearby witness' recorded the event and posted videos on social media. Check them out below. 

Via: The Statesman

