Man Banned From Driving After Turning On Autopilot And Sitting In Passenger's Seat On Highway

Ok, just so we're all 100% clear. Just because your car has some kind of feature called "autopilot," or the like, you still have to drive the vehicle.

It's honestly not that hard, we shouldn't have to tell you. One man in England, however, took "autopilot" literally. He turned the feature on in his Tesla and scooted over to the passenger's seat while on the busy M1 highway. Another motorist noticed that Bhavesh Patel was sitting in the passenger's seat, looking like he's reading the paper, and notified the authorities.

Video of Man disqualified from driving after turning on autopilot and leaving driver’s seat

When authorities caught up to Patel, he admitted his actions were "silly," but that the Tesla was capable of "amazing" things, and he was just the "unlucky one who got caught." Investigating officer PC Kirk Caldicutt said in a statement, "What Patel did was grossly irresponsible and could have easily ended in tragedy. He not only endangered his own life but the lives of other innocent people using the motorway on that day. This case should serve as an example to all drivers who have access to autopilot controls and have thought about attempting something similar. I want to stress that they are in no way a substitute for a competent motorist in the driving seat who can react appropriately to the road ahead. I hope Patel uses his disqualification period to reflect on why he chose to make such a reckless decision on that day."

Patel, who was traveling at about 40mph on autopilot, plead guilty to dangerous driving. He's disqualified from driving for 18 months, and is required to serve 100 hours of community service and pay legal fees.

Via People