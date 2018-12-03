Luke Sky Walker

Man Named Luke Sky Walker Arrested In Tennessee

December 3, 2018
ELIZABETHTON, Tennessee (KRLD) - Despite being named after a Star Wars character, the force wasn't with a Tennessee man when he was arrested on a probation violation, recently.

Luke Sky Walker was arrested on a probation violation in Elizabethton, Tennessee, according to News Channel 11

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, commented on the arrest yesterday.

"The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place," Hamill wrote on Twitter, followed by the hashtags #MisbegottenMoniker and #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper. 

