Man Offers One-Bedroom Home As A Reward For Finding His Missing Dog

July 4, 2019
An Arizona man is desperate to find his missing pooch.

Eddie Collins says his beloved 2-year-old Chihuahua went missing from a Local K convenience store in April, and he’s been searching for “Jenny” every day since.  Collins told News 4, “I’ve looked everywhere.  I go to the dog pound every day.  I go to the humane society.”

Willing to do whatever it takes to find Jenny, Collins will now be rewarding land and a one-bedroom home to the person who finds his precious dog.  He said, “I’m offering a piece of property with a one-bedroom home. I’m willing to give the land, the trailer, the workshop, all of it free and clear, no questions asked. I just want to have Jenny back.”

Collins announced his new reward last Friday, and there has yet to be any sign of Jenny.

Via Fox News

