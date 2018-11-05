Black Sabbath

Man Arrested After Throwing Bottle At Bartender After She Changes Stereo From Black Sabbath To Christmas Music

November 5, 2018
We know Christmas music isn't for everybody, but there are certainly better ways to handle your disdain, right?

A 33-year-old man in Madison, Wisconsin was arrested after showing his disdain for hearing Christmas music.  He chucked a beer bottle at the bartender handling the stereo, after she changed the music from Black Sabbath to Christmas.

Now, we're not going to justify the guy's actions, but we probably would have been just as upset.  There are just way better ways to handle it though, bro.

The police identified the suspect as Christopher Gamboeck who reportedly chugged his Budweiser, slammed it on the counter, yelled some expletives, and threw the bottle in the direction of the female bartender's head after she changed the stereo.  Witnesses were able to wrangle him before he could do any further damage, besides pulling down a Christmas tree and several ornaments while exiting the bar.

The bartender seemed to be ok after the incident.  Gamboeck was arrested and is facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Via Blabbermouth

