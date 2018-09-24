Never Park Your Car In The Marching Band's Practice Lot
September 24, 2018
Dang! Band kids are strong as heck!
Long story short, this is why you should never park in the marching band's practice area.
This had to be tuba section right?
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
25 Sep
Robert Plant The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
26 Sep
KLUV Crew with Mrs Baird's Kroger
27 Sep
Rebekah at Tom Thumb Tom Thumb
28 Sep
Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals Texas Motor Speedway
28 Sep
State Fair of Texas Fair Park