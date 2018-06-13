Marilyn Monroe Statue Has A Very Awkward Placement

What an iconic pose in such an awkward place.

A 26’ foot statue of Marilyn Monroe posing in her iconic stance from “The Seven Year Itch” was installed in a Latham Park in Stamford Connecticut. She is presented in all her glory with the wind blowing up her skirt and her backside facing the First Congregational Church of Stamford.

A 26-foot statue of actress Marilyn Monroe showing her underwear is clearly visible from the front of the First Congregational Church of Stamford https://t.co/IPTPXGV5mh pic.twitter.com/Aa0lB27eBB — 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) June 10, 2018

So far the statue has received mixed reviews. Pam Reilly a church member, thinks that statue is disrespectful to the church. “Her skirt is up in the air and everyone’s under there looking up her skirt.” Another church goer said “You’re going to have different opinions on it, but you have to have a sense of humor.”

The 30,000-pound statue was set up over a week ago, the same week the churches minister was on vacation. Rev. Todd Yonkman tells the Huffington Post that he understands that the statue is a “piece of art” and that it is “designed to make the viewer uncomfortable.” Yonkman doesn't plan on taking any action about the placement of the statue but instead, he wants to use it as an opportunity to connect with the community.

The statue “Forever Marilyn” was made by artist Seward Johnson and has been exhibited in other cities throughout America and Australia. “Forever Marilyn” is expected to stay up through the summer.

Via Huffpost