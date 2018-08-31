Martha Stewart Is Selling A Comically Large Tote Bag That Can Carry Up To 930 Pounds!

August 31, 2018
Martha Stewart, the queen of all things home and garden, is back with another product that is going to drive husbands crazy.

Stewart is now offering an absurdly, comically, incredibly huge tote bag that can handle "all your heavy-duty tasks."  The Martha Stewart XL totes feature a polypropylene construction (sweet?) that can carry UP TO 47 GALLONS OR 930 POUNDS!

The totes are currently available on QVC!

