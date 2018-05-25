EXCLUSIVE: Watch Lenny Kravitz Give the "Low" Down on New Song

Lenny Kravitz is celebrating 30 years in music, and he’s showing no sign of slowing down. Gearing up for the release of his eleventh studio album, Raise Vibration, Kravitz (and his fans) have much to look forward to.

Today, he’s released another Raise Vibration track called “Low,” and you can find out what that’s all about in the exclusive clip below.

According to a post on Twitter, Kravitz says the song "was the first inspiration that began my new musical journey." Listen to “Low” below!

Want more Lenny? Raise Vibration drops September 7, and it’s available for preorder now.