LISTEN: Hall and Oates Share New Song, "Philly Forget Me Not"
Hear the new track featuring Pat Monahan of Train
April 4, 2018
Hall and Oates are hitting the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with Train, and ahead of the tour, the former has shared a song featuring vocals from Pat Monahan, lead singer of the latter band.
Listen to the bubbly “Philly Forget Me Not” below:
According to Rolling Stone, Daryl Hall explained that the track describes the way he feels about Philadelphia—his “music home.” Contributing to this song must’ve been a dream-come-true for Monahan, who’s said a collaboration with Hall and Oates has been a “life-long dream” of his.
The bands will perform “Philly Forget Me Not” each night of the upcoming co-headlining tour, which begins May 1 in Sacramento and wraps August 11 in Seattle.