LISTEN: Slash Shares Theme Song for New 'MX vs ATV All Out' Racing Game

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Nicholas O’Toole have shared their brand-new song, “Vanishing Point.” Co-composed for the new MX vs ATV All Out video game, the theme song can be heard in the racing game’s trailer below.

This new song comes on the heels of a massive Appetite for Destruction reissue that was just announced by Guns N’ Roses.

Slash will tour with the band this summer on another leg of the Not in This Lifetime tour, followed by a North American tour this fall in support of his upcoming third album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators.