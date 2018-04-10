New GRAMMY Exhibit Proves Cheech & Chong Are “Still Rollin’”

To mark the 40th anniversary of 1978’s classic Cheech & Chong movie Up In Smoke, a new exhibit is headed to the GRAMMY Museum.

Dubbed Cheech & Chong: Still Rollin’—Celebrating 40 Years Of Up In Smoke, the exhibit is a collaborative effort from Lou Adler, who discovered the iconic comedy duo that is Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong back in 1972. Adler went on to produce several albums by the duo and directed Up In Smoke.

The exhibit will celebrate who GRAMMY Museum Executive Director Scott Goldman called “the quintessential comedy duo of the hippie generation,” their successes (both individually and as a pair), and Up In Smoke’s legacy as “one of the best comedies of all time.”

Cheech & Chong helped blaze a trail for stoner comedies to follow (looking at you, Pineapple Express, Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, Half Baked, Grandma’s Boy, Dazed and Confused, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High, to name a few), changing the dialogue surrounding marijuana use and even earning a GRAMMY Award for Best Comedy Recording thanks to 1973’s comedy album, Los Cochinos.

Cheech & Chong: Still Rollin’ will feature tons of memorabilia to weed through, including the film’s original (and marked-up) script, the soundtrack album’s master tape, comedy sketches, an array of “limited-edition 40th anniversary smoking devices,” a sampling of Marin's "Blazing Chicano Guitars" guitar-art collection, and more.

Pretty dope, huh?

The exhibit will obviously open on 4/20 (the only appropriate date out of the 364 others) and will remain on display through next spring.