Pearl Jam Cover The Beatles' "Help" During Prague Show

At the top of the month, Pearl Jam played the O2 Arena in Prague, and halfway through the set, Eddie Vedder went solo for a bit, covering The Beatles’ “Help!”

Below, watch the Pearl Jam frontman give a stripped-back rendition of the classic track that transitions into the Pearl Jam song “Help Help” along with some “Help” from the rest of the band.

Pearl Jam are currently trucking along their European tour and will head stateside in August for their string of baseball stadium shows, The Home Shows and The Away Shows. You can find more details here.