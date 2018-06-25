A Ramones Biopic is Reportedly in the Works

A new biopic is in the works, and this one’s all about The Ramones and the rise of the punk movement. Enter: I Slept With Joey Ramone.

The 2009 memoir was written by Joey’s brother Mickey Leigh and will be adapted for the big screen by director Nick Cassavetes, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Exclusive: Nick Cassavetes to direct indie 'I Slept with Joey Ramone' https://t.co/sXzfXUMLFZ pic.twitter.com/qqGaWqKlPD — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 21, 2018

According to producer Gene Kirkwood (Rocky, The Defiant Ones), "Nick is digging deep with Mickey Leigh.” He continues, “The plan is he and Mickey will discover the talent and put a real band together.”

Further details are sparse, but we'll keep you posted as they arise.