WATCH: 10-Year-Old's Cover of John Lennon's "Imagine" Will Blow Your Mind

10-year-old Adam Kornowski is blowing the internet away with his cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

It all started last month during the Lakeside Elementary School’s talent show in Chisago City, MN, reports CBS. The fourth-grader sat behind a piano and performed a cover so impressive it earned him a standing ovation from the audience. Watch the moving cover below!

The applause says it all.

According to a Facebook post left by his mom, Michelle Cavarnos Kornowski, “There wasn’t a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end.”

Pretty impressive for an elementary school talent show, huh?