WATCH: Bon Jovi Tear Down “Walls” in New Video

The official video for Bon Jovi’s “Walls” is here. The track is one of two new songs (the other one being “When We Were Us”) off the reissue of 2016’s This House Is Not For Sale.

Watch the new video below!

The video comes days before the band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 14 in Cleveland. Keyboardist David Bryan recently told Billboard that “When We Were Us” is a song that represents where Bon Jovi is in their career and how far they’ve come with the impending Rock Hall induction. “Walls,” on the other hand, is about unification on both personal and political levels.

Bon Jovi’s North American tour wraps mid-May in Washington, D.C., while the full band is expected to reunite for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony—Richie Sambora and Alec John Such included.