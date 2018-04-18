WATCH: Courtney Love Covers The Velvet Underground at Benefit Concert

On Monday night (April 16), the Above Ground show was held at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theater to raise money and awareness for MusiCares, the foundation which seeks to help musicians in crisis.

Organized by Billy Morrison of Billy Idol and Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction, the event featured performances by Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal), Billy Idol, Dave Kushner (The Velvet Underground), Courtney Love (Hole), Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), and more.

As a part of her performance, Love gave a solid cover of The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For the Man” off the band’s iconic 1967 album, The Velvet Underground & Nico.

After the passing of both Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington to suicide last year, Navarro stressed the importance of the event and its intent to raise awareness and encourage those in need to reach out for help.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, visit imlistening.org for a list of resources.