WATCH: Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Pours Some Sugar On Random Things

Have you ever thought to yourself, “Self, I’d love to watch Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott pour some sugar on random inanimate objects!”? Yeah, we haven’t either, but that doesn’t matter because after you watch it happen in the below video, you’ll wish you had thought of it sooner.

Call it cheesy. Call it corny. Call it hokey. We call it artistic expression. And it’s sheer gold.

Watch below as Elliott takes a bottle, shakes it up, and pours some sugar on everything from a burger to a boombox.

The video was shared to promote Def Leppard’s co-headlining North American tour with Journey this summer. The tour kicks off in Hartford, CT May 21 and will head to more than 50 cities across the continent from there. See the full list of dates here.