WATCH: Everyone Is Loving Alice Cooper's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Performance

On Easter Sunday (April 1), Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert aired on NBC. The musical event, which was recorded live from Brooklyn's Marcy Avenue Armory, featured John Legend (who also served as an executive producer alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and Marc Platt) as Jesus and Alice Cooper as King Herod?

Yep. The shock rocker kept his signature hair and makeup but traded in his guillotine and black clothes for bright colors and a—dare we say—whimsical performance of “King Herod’s Song.”

And can we talk about that mic drop at the end?!

The performance was definitely far from what you’d expect from Cooper, but he nailed it, and critics and fans agreed. Even Vince Neil (Motley Crue) shared his praise for King Herod! See the reactions below.