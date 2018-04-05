Watch The Viral Meme That Put Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Back on the Charts

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” sounds just as good now as it did in the ‘70s when it was originally released, and if you disagree, we have proof on our side: On Tuesday (April 3), Billboard reported that the Rumours song made it into the top 20 on its Hot Rock Songs chart for the second week in a row.

The best part? This all happened after a single tweet went viral.

In response to a comment about Fleetwood Mac being “so boring you can’t even dance to it,” an anonymous user said, “Hold my beer,” and went to work. Using a clip of The Golden Girls, an all-female dance squad at Alcorn State University, this vigilante (and presumably Fleetwood Mac fan) set the footage to “Dreams,” proving naysayers wrong, putting Fleetwood Mac back on the charts, and making all of us do a slow clap for one ingenious meme.

“Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can’t even dance to it”



Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2QmrFycHy2 — i m m i g r ❀ n t (@bottledfleet) March 22, 2018

Ah, the power of the internet.