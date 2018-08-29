McKinney Set To Open New $70 Mil High School Stadium

McKinney Independent School District is opening its $70 million stadium with a series of high school football games. McKinney High School and McKinney North will play the the first game at the stadium Thursday.

The stadium has 12,000 seats and was built with a community center. The complex near 121 and Hardin Road also has 2,500 parking spaces.

"I do believe our community is going to come out and really, really be shocked at the fine facility that has been built," says Superintendent Rick McDaniel. "I think it's going to be something we use for about 50 years. It's only going to get better with time. It's a special place."

Earlier this year, McKinney found cracks in the concrete while the stadium was under construction. The district hired an engineer who said the cracks would not threaten the stability of the structure.

The contractor said it would pay to fix the cracks.

"We've done a good job of holding the line and making sure that everything that's going to be delivered to our taxpayers is going to be perfect, and we will not accept it until it is," McDaniel says.

After Thursday's game, McKinney Boyd plays Rowlett on Friday. Garland Naaman Forest faces Prosper on Saturday.