MedStar Looking For Special Kids To Take Trick Or Treating

If you know a child on extreme medical support, you and MedStar could help them have a Halloween to remember.

For the sixth year in a row, MedStar is looking for a few kids to take trick-or-treating, who may not be able to do it otherwise because of medical restrictions.

"It's one of the most rewarding things we do all year," says MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.

On Halloween night, EMTs and paramedics pick up the chosen kids and their families at their homes in an ambulance.

"The EMTs dress up, they decorate the ambulance, they're sometimes on theme with what the child is dressing up as," says Zavadsky. "It's just so heartwarming to see the responses of not just the child and their family, but also of the neighborhood we take the kids to."

That neighborhood is at Pembroke Drive and Berkeley in south Fort Worth. For an hour or so, the kids are carried door to door on a stretcher to get their Halloween goodies.

MedStar asks that any kids nominated for this event should be between 5 and 15 years old, and live in Fort Worth or one of the immediately surrounding areas. Once a child is chosen, a clinical review will make sure they can go out. If the child is in a hospital, MedStar can make any needed arrangements.

Nominations are open until October 19, and you can contact [email protected]

