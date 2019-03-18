Ariana Grande's Pete Davidson Tattoo "Evolves" as Her 'Sweetener' Tour Starts

It has been an actual eternity since Ariana Grande first announced the Sweetener World Tour.

Fine, five months, but we've done a whole lot of living since then. Just since the dates were released, girl has been breaking records, beating The Beatles, supporting charcoal grills, dreaming about clouds in her coffee, and hanging two times with 2 Chainz. Good grief Miss Grande. But here we are, just hours away from the start of her tour, and Ariana is fine tuning a few final things before the curtain comes up.

Sunday, Grande debuted a new tattoo along her rib cage. Around the word "Always", which Ariana got as a matching tattoo with former fiancé Pete Davidson, now is a branch of leaves. The word is not covered, but it is certainly obscured slightly by the new ink.

Knowing how the internet works, Grande preemptively offered an explanation. "Not a cover up just evolvin" she wrote. "I love u and i’m so grateful. See u soon."

The Sweetener World Tour is set to be a big, emotional affair. Launching with the strength of two number one albums, some fresh visuals from director Hannah Lux Davis, and the weight of all the events Grande has lived through the past few years, it's sure to be something special. "I’m just grateful to be here still and excited to see you" she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "I’m prolly gonna cry a lot. A few months ago I told my team I wasn’t even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around."

"I’m still healing but I feel a lot lighter as of late and I think this is really going to be such a beautiful time. Thank god we are doing this. I can’t imagine what else I’d do and I want you to know how thankful I am."

The tour kicks off on the 18th in Albany, New York and will run through October. You can find the full list of dates here.