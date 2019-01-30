C-3PO Says Goodbye to 'Star Wars'

It's so hard, to say goodbye, in a galaxy far far away.

As filming finishes up for Star Wars Episode IX, some of the cast that have been there since the first jump to lightspeed are saying farewell. Our favorite protocol droid C-3PO wrapped us his role in the rebellion this week, and took the time to tweet his goodbye. Anthony Daniels has played C-3PO for all of the live action films and beyond, and thanked the cast and crew with a typically polite message.

"Today was 3PO's last on Episode IX. He's sad - so am I" writes Daniels. "I'll miss everyone but I'm glad to know that we've been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world."

Daniels is 72 years old, and has played C-3PO for 42 of those years. It is not clear if this is just a goodbye to filming for Episode IX, or an actual retirement from the franchise. C-3PO remains a beloved part of the Star Wars universe, and one half of the best friendship this side of Endor with R2-D2.

Star Wars Episode IX is due in theaters on December 20th.