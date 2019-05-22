Jonas Brothers Reveal 'Happiness Begins' Tracklist

The band is back on June 7th

May 22, 2019
Michael Cerio

We're beginning to get close to Happiness Begins.

The trio's first album in a decade is due out on June 7th, and on Wednesday the group revealed the tracklist. Led by singles "Sucker" and "Cool", in total the reunited brothers are bringing 14 songs with them for the next chapter.

Related: Joe Jonas Sings “Lovebug” With Talented Fans Waiting Outside Hotel

Happiness Begins arrives just a few short days after their documentary Chasing Happiness hits Amazon. The film traces therapy sessions between the three, and the choice to ultimately restart the group.

The group will embark on a tour filled with old songs two months later, starting August 7th in Miami.

Tags: 
pop
Jonas Brothers

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes