“Respect” And Prayers Pour In For Aretha Franklin

Jay Z and Beyoncé among those paying tribute to the Queen of Soul

August 14, 2018
Michael Cerio
Aretha Franklin

© Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NET

“This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin” Beyoncé announced at the start of her show at Detroit’s Ford Field with Jay Z on Monday. “We love you and thank you.”

That is just one of the many tributes that came Monday after reports of Aretha Franklin being “gravely ill”. The latest report from CNN as of Tuesday morning is that the singer is in hospice care at her home.

"She has a great family, she's surrounded by love, and the world is sending prayers” Showbiz 411's Roger Friedman told CNN. “All further announcements will be made by her family. We just want to send love and prayers."

Everyone from President Bill Clinton to Missy Elliott offered prayers to the Queen of Soul on Monday. The “Respect” singer is 76 years old and has been in declining health for the past couple years. She last performed publicly in November during an event for Elton John’s AIDS Foundation.

