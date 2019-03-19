See the Setlist and Photos From the First Stop on Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener World Tour'
The tour kicked off in Albany, NY Monday night
"It wouldn't be opening night without one thing going wrong" laughed Ariana Grande as she led her team of singers down the catwalk during "thank u, next" in Albany, NY on Monday night. The show was the first on her highly anticipated Sweetener World Tour, set to travel across the country and around the globe into October.
After images of tweets and candid Instagram photos flickered across the video backdrop, the lights went out briefly before the arena lit up in purple, with the opening chords to the number one song causing an eruption of the crowd. The song was her last of the night, but the singer suffered through microphone issues as the first verse started. As the crowd sang along, people scurried across the stage to swap mics, back with plenty of time for Grande to make her way towards the center of the arena.
"Oh my god I love you so much" she screamed as the entire entourage of dancers joined her, engulfing her in a giant hug as they descended into the stage.
March 19, 2019
By all accounts the Sweetener World Tour is off to a successful start, leaning heavy on her two number one albums released within six months of each other. Opening with "raindrops", Grande's voice reverberates around the room as she first emerges with a pile of performers on the same table from her MTV VMA performance. They recreate that thrilling Last Supper-style set for "God is a woman" before the sinister, haunting plucking of "bad idea" lights up the arena. As the intensity swells, Grande swaggers through some top-notch chair dancing for "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored." It's all part of only the first of five different acts in the show, separated by special interludes. An early sign that there's no letting up on this trek.
i really dunno what to say yet. for now, thank you will suffice. a dream come true typeeaa night. i love you. so much. thank you. @alfredoflores pic.twitter.com/7CiLiusqF8— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 19, 2019
In all, Ariana's ran through 29 of her biggest songs, spanning all five of her albums but with a heavy focus on the last year of music. The show was opened by Social House and Normani.
You can find the full setlist below, and the full list of upcoming dates here.
mhmm my mind is all over the place and v emotional. thank u. i don’t know what i’m posting rn tbh. at all. i’ll hit u tomorrow bc.... tonight was too much. thank you thank you thank you. i love you. and i yeah. i love this song @pharrell. i love u @alfredoflores. pic.twitter.com/vekZkxIH4E— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 19, 2019
Act 1
Raindrops (An Angel Cried)
God Is a Woman
Bad Idea
Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored
Act 2
R.E.M.
Be Alright
Sweetener
Successful
Side to Side
Bloodline
7 Rings
Act 3
Love Me Harder
Breathin
Needy
Fake Smile
Make Up
Right There
You'll Never Know
Break Your Heart Right Back
NASA
Goodnight n Go
Act 4
Everytime
One Last Time
The Light Is Coming
Into You
Act 5
Dangerous Woman
Break Free
No Tears Left to Cry
Encore
Thank U, Next