'A Star Is Born' And 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Score Golden Globe Nominations
Lady Gaga and Rami Malek both land nominations for bringing music to the movies
Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Thursday morning, and two of the year's biggest moments in music got a share of the spotlight.
A Star Is Born landed three nominations for Best Motion Picture, Best Actress, and Best Actor. The love story of a struggling artist named Ally played by Lady Gaga, and a seasoned but troubled musician named Jackson Maine played by Bradley Cooper grossed nearly 300 million dollars at the box office, and received critical acclaim across the board. The film is unique as a breakout moment for Gaga as an actor, but also an impressive display of Cooper as a singer. The soundtrack to the film stayed in the number one spot on the Billboard chart for several weeks.
The other big music movie of the year, Bohemian Rhapsody, also received nominations on Thursday. The film about the formation and rise of Queen, chronicling the personal life of iconic frontman Freddie Mercury, collected two nominations. The movie is nominated for Best Motion Picture, and Rami Malek is nominated for his portrayal of Mercury. Rhapsody is now the most successful music biopic of all time.
Both Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born will be up against tough competition when the awards are handed out. They will face powerful films BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, and If Beale Street Could Talk.
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the awards on January 6th. You can see the full list of nominees below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike - A Private War
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron - Tully
Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale - Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Robert Redford - The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay - Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz - First Man
Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All the Stars” - Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies” - Dumplin’
“Requiem For a Private War” - A Private War
“Revelation’ - Boy Erased
“Shallow” - A Star Is Born
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Julia Roberts (Homecoming)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Stephan James (Homecoming)
Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
Alison Brie (Glow)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Debra Messing (Will & Grace)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Henry Winkler (Barry)